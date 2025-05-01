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Functionalism A perspective viewing society as a system of interrelated structures, each contributing to overall stability and order. Mechanical Solidarity A form of social cohesion in preindustrial societies based on shared values, traditions, and moral consensus. Organic Solidarity A type of social cohesion in industrial societies where bonds arise from interdependence and occupational specialization. Social Integration The strength of individual social ties, considered vital for personal well-being and societal stability. Anomie A state of normlessness and moral confusion occurring during rapid social change or upheaval. Materialism A viewpoint emphasizing material conditions, such as the economy and labor, as the foundation of society. Infrastructure The economic base of society, seen as the foundation upon which all other institutions depend. Superstructure The collection of social institutions, like government and education, shaped by and supporting the economic base. Class Conflict The struggle between social groups over wealth and power, especially between capitalists and proletarians. Alienation A condition where individuals feel isolated from work, products, others, and their own sense of self. False Consciousness A mindset preventing recognition of social inequality, often upholding the interests of dominant groups. Class Consciousness An awareness of one's social class and shared interests, often leading to collective action for change. Idealism A perspective highlighting human ideas, values, and beliefs as the primary forces shaping society. Rationalization The process where societies increasingly prioritize logic, efficiency, and technical competence over tradition. Protestant Ethic A value system linking hard work and wealth accumulation to religious virtue, influencing the rise of capitalism.
Theoretical Perspectives on Society definitions
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