Functionalism A perspective viewing society as a system of interrelated structures, each contributing to overall stability and order.

Mechanical Solidarity A form of social cohesion in preindustrial societies based on shared values, traditions, and moral consensus.

Organic Solidarity A type of social cohesion in industrial societies where bonds arise from interdependence and occupational specialization.

Social Integration The strength of individual social ties, considered vital for personal well-being and societal stability.

Anomie A state of normlessness and moral confusion occurring during rapid social change or upheaval.

Materialism A viewpoint emphasizing material conditions, such as the economy and labor, as the foundation of society.