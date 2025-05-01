Skip to main content
Back

Theoretical Perspectives on Society definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Functionalism
    A perspective viewing society as a system of interrelated structures, each contributing to overall stability and order.
  • Mechanical Solidarity
    A form of social cohesion in preindustrial societies based on shared values, traditions, and moral consensus.
  • Organic Solidarity
    A type of social cohesion in industrial societies where bonds arise from interdependence and occupational specialization.
  • Social Integration
    The strength of individual social ties, considered vital for personal well-being and societal stability.
  • Anomie
    A state of normlessness and moral confusion occurring during rapid social change or upheaval.
  • Materialism
    A viewpoint emphasizing material conditions, such as the economy and labor, as the foundation of society.
  • Infrastructure
    The economic base of society, seen as the foundation upon which all other institutions depend.
  • Superstructure
    The collection of social institutions, like government and education, shaped by and supporting the economic base.
  • Class Conflict
    The struggle between social groups over wealth and power, especially between capitalists and proletarians.
  • Alienation
    A condition where individuals feel isolated from work, products, others, and their own sense of self.
  • False Consciousness
    A mindset preventing recognition of social inequality, often upholding the interests of dominant groups.
  • Class Consciousness
    An awareness of one's social class and shared interests, often leading to collective action for change.
  • Idealism
    A perspective highlighting human ideas, values, and beliefs as the primary forces shaping society.
  • Rationalization
    The process where societies increasingly prioritize logic, efficiency, and technical competence over tradition.
  • Protestant Ethic
    A value system linking hard work and wealth accumulation to religious virtue, influencing the rise of capitalism.