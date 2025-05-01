Back
Which sociologist compared society to a living organism, emphasizing the interconnectedness of its structures? Emile Durkheim compared society to a living organism, viewing its structures as organs with individual functions that work together to maintain stability. What is social integration according to Durkheim, and why is it important? Social integration is the strength of individual social ties, and Durkheim believed it was essential for personal health and happiness. What is mechanical solidarity and in what type of society is it most common? Mechanical solidarity is based on shared values and traditions, and it is most common in preindustrial societies where people's lives are similar. How does organic solidarity differ from mechanical solidarity in Durkheim's theory? Organic solidarity is based on functional interdependence and occupational specialization, common in industrial societies where people rely on each other's differences. What is Durkheim's concept of anomie? Anomie is a condition of normlessness where society provides little moral guidance, often occurring during periods of rapid social change or upheaval. How did Durkheim use the concept of anomie to explain societal changes during the Industrial Revolution? Durkheim observed that the shift from traditional work to factory labor created uncertainty and a breakdown of norms, leading to anomie until new norms were established. According to Marx, what is the infrastructure of society and what does it shape? Marx considered the economy as the infrastructure of society, shaping the superstructure of institutions like government, education, and family. What are the two main social classes in Marxist theory, and what is their relationship? The two classes are capitalists (owners of factories and businesses) and proletarians (workers who sell their labor), and their relationship is characterized by conflict over wealth and power. What is alienation in Marxist theory, and how does capitalism create it? Alienation is the isolation of individuals from their work, products, others, and themselves, and Marx argued that capitalism creates alienation through repetitive, dehumanizing labor and lack of ownership. What is the difference between false consciousness and class consciousness in Marx's view? False consciousness prevents people from recognizing their true social condition and benefits capitalists, while class consciousness is awareness of shared interests and economic injustice among workers. How does Marx believe social conflict between capitalists and proletarians will end? Marx believed conflict would end when proletarians gain class consciousness, unite, and revolt to dismantle capitalist systems and restore equality. What philosophical approach did Max Weber prefer, and how does it differ from Marx's materialism? Weber preferred idealism, emphasizing human ideas, values, and beliefs as shaping society, while Marx focused on material conditions and the economy. What are the main features of rational societies according to Weber? Rational societies have formal institutions, large-scale employment, emphasis on technical competence, strong awareness of time, and impersonality. How did Weber link the Protestant Reformation, specifically Calvinism, to the rise of capitalism? Weber argued that Calvinist beliefs in predestination led people to value wealth as a sign of God's favor, fostering a work ethic that contributed to the development of capitalism. Why did capitalism spread faster in Calvinist regions of Europe according to Weber? Weber noted that Calvinist regions valued wealth accumulation, while Catholic and Orthodox regions emphasized charity, making capitalism slower to develop there.
Theoretical Perspectives on Society quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15