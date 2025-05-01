Which sociologist compared society to a living organism, emphasizing the interconnectedness of its structures? Emile Durkheim compared society to a living organism, viewing its structures as organs with individual functions that work together to maintain stability.

What is social integration according to Durkheim, and why is it important? Social integration is the strength of individual social ties, and Durkheim believed it was essential for personal health and happiness.

What is mechanical solidarity and in what type of society is it most common? Mechanical solidarity is based on shared values and traditions, and it is most common in preindustrial societies where people's lives are similar.

How does organic solidarity differ from mechanical solidarity in Durkheim's theory? Organic solidarity is based on functional interdependence and occupational specialization, common in industrial societies where people rely on each other's differences.

What is Durkheim's concept of anomie? Anomie is a condition of normlessness where society provides little moral guidance, often occurring during periods of rapid social change or upheaval.

How did Durkheim use the concept of anomie to explain societal changes during the Industrial Revolution? Durkheim observed that the shift from traditional work to factory labor created uncertainty and a breakdown of norms, leading to anomie until new norms were established.