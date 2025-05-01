Socialization Process through which individuals develop identity, values, and skills by interacting with others and society.

Id Source of instinctual drives seeking immediate gratification and pleasure, present from birth and unconcerned with societal rules.

Ego Mediator balancing instinctual desires and societal expectations, enabling rational decision-making and impulse control.

Superego Internalized set of societal norms and values acting as a moral compass, producing feelings like guilt or shame.

Sublimation Redirection of instinctual impulses into socially acceptable behaviors, helping align personal drives with cultural norms.

Lifespan Development Perspective emphasizing that growth and social challenges continue from infancy through late adulthood.