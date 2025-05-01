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Theories of Socialization definitions

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  • Socialization
    Process through which individuals develop identity, values, and skills by interacting with others and society.
  • Id
    Source of instinctual drives seeking immediate gratification and pleasure, present from birth and unconcerned with societal rules.
  • Ego
    Mediator balancing instinctual desires and societal expectations, enabling rational decision-making and impulse control.
  • Superego
    Internalized set of societal norms and values acting as a moral compass, producing feelings like guilt or shame.
  • Sublimation
    Redirection of instinctual impulses into socially acceptable behaviors, helping align personal drives with cultural norms.
  • Lifespan Development
    Perspective emphasizing that growth and social challenges continue from infancy through late adulthood.
  • Role Taking
    Ability to adopt another person's perspective, essential for understanding social expectations and developing self-awareness.
  • Generalized Other
    Awareness of broader societal norms and values that guide behavior across various social contexts.
  • Egocentrism
    Tendency, especially in early childhood, to struggle with understanding viewpoints different from one's own.
  • Concrete Operational Stage
    Developmental period where logical thinking about tangible objects emerges, but abstract reasoning remains limited.
  • Formal Operational Stage
    Phase marked by the ability to reason about abstract concepts, hypothetical situations, and future possibilities.
  • Preconventional Stage
    Moral reasoning focused on personal consequences, such as avoiding punishment or seeking rewards.
  • Conventional Stage
    Moral reasoning centered on conforming to social expectations, rules, and maintaining order.
  • Postconventional Stage
    Moral reasoning based on abstract principles, ethics, and recognition that laws may not always be just.
  • Justice Perspective
    Approach to morality emphasizing rules, fairness, and equality, often associated with male socialization.
  • Care Perspective
    Approach to morality prioritizing relationships, empathy, and context, often linked to female socialization.