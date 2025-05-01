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Socialization Process through which individuals develop identity, values, and skills by interacting with others and society. Id Source of instinctual drives seeking immediate gratification and pleasure, present from birth and unconcerned with societal rules. Ego Mediator balancing instinctual desires and societal expectations, enabling rational decision-making and impulse control. Superego Internalized set of societal norms and values acting as a moral compass, producing feelings like guilt or shame. Sublimation Redirection of instinctual impulses into socially acceptable behaviors, helping align personal drives with cultural norms. Lifespan Development Perspective emphasizing that growth and social challenges continue from infancy through late adulthood. Role Taking Ability to adopt another person's perspective, essential for understanding social expectations and developing self-awareness. Generalized Other Awareness of broader societal norms and values that guide behavior across various social contexts. Egocentrism Tendency, especially in early childhood, to struggle with understanding viewpoints different from one's own. Concrete Operational Stage Developmental period where logical thinking about tangible objects emerges, but abstract reasoning remains limited. Formal Operational Stage Phase marked by the ability to reason about abstract concepts, hypothetical situations, and future possibilities. Preconventional Stage Moral reasoning focused on personal consequences, such as avoiding punishment or seeking rewards. Conventional Stage Moral reasoning centered on conforming to social expectations, rules, and maintaining order. Postconventional Stage Moral reasoning based on abstract principles, ethics, and recognition that laws may not always be just. Justice Perspective Approach to morality emphasizing rules, fairness, and equality, often associated with male socialization. Care Perspective Approach to morality prioritizing relationships, empathy, and context, often linked to female socialization.
Theories of Socialization definitions
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