What are the three components of personality according to Freud's psychoanalytic theory? Freud's theory includes the id (primitive desires), the superego (societal values and norms), and the ego (rational mediator between id and superego).

At what age does Freud believe the superego begins to develop, and what does it represent? The superego begins developing around age five and represents the internalization of societal values and norms, acting as a moral compass.

What is the main function of the ego in Freud's theory? The ego mediates between the id's desires and the superego's expectations, finding a balance for acceptable behavior.

What is sublimation in Freud's psychoanalytic theory? Sublimation is the process of redirecting impulse drives from the id into socially acceptable behaviors, as managed by the ego.

What is the central question of Erikson's first stage of development, and why is it important? The central question is 'Can I trust others to meet my needs?' and it lays the foundation for future social relationships.

How does Erikson's theory differ from other developmental theories? Erikson's theory covers development across the entire lifespan, emphasizing social challenges at each stage from infancy to late adulthood.