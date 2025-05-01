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Types of Schools and School Choice definitions

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  • Public Schools
    Government-operated institutions offering free education, following state curriculums, and serving students within specific districts.
  • Magnet Schools
    Specialized public institutions providing focused programs in areas like engineering, arts, or mathematics, often requiring applications or lotteries.
  • Charter Schools
    Public institutions operating under performance contracts, allowing experimentation with new policies and programs, with accountability for results.
  • Private Schools
    Institutions funded by tuition and private sources, offering greater flexibility, smaller class sizes, and selective admissions.
  • Religious Private Schools
    Privately funded institutions affiliated with religious organizations, integrating moral or religious values into their educational approach.
  • School Choice
    Policy framework enabling families to select educational institutions beyond their local district, using public funds or vouchers.
  • Vouchers
    Publicly funded certificates allowing families to pay for education at schools of their choice, including private and religious institutions.
  • Educational Marketplace
    Competitive environment where schools vie for students, theoretically raising standards and improving quality through choice.
  • State Curriculum
    Standardized educational guidelines mandated by state authorities, shaping instruction in public institutions.
  • District
    Geographically defined area determining eligibility for enrollment in local public institutions.
  • Tuition
    Monetary payment required for enrollment in privately funded educational institutions.
  • Accessibility Services
    Support mechanisms for students with special needs, often mandated in public institutions but not guaranteed in private settings.
  • Class Size
    Number of students assigned to a single classroom, influencing personalization and resource allocation.
  • Performance Contract
    Agreement outlining goals and accountability measures for charter institutions, enabling policy experimentation.
  • Cultural Capital
    Non-financial assets, such as education and social skills, aiding families in navigating school selection processes.
  • Competition
    Dynamic among institutions striving to attract students, posited to drive improvement and raise standards.
  • Inequality
    Disparities in access, resources, or outcomes among students, potentially exacerbated by school selection policies.
  • Separation of Church and State
    Principle restricting government involvement in religious activities, debated in the context of funding religious education.
  • Taxpayer Money
    Public funds collected from citizens, used to finance educational institutions and school selection programs.
  • Underperforming District
    Area where public institutions consistently yield lower academic outcomes, often targeted by school selection policies.
  • Educational Quality
    Measure of effectiveness, resources, and outcomes within institutions, central to debates on school selection.
  • Stratification
    Layering of students or families based on socioeconomic status or race, potentially intensified by school selection.
  • Supreme Court
    Judicial body determining constitutionality of policies, including those related to school selection and funding.
  • Accountability
    Obligation of institutions to demonstrate effectiveness and meet standards, more pronounced in public and charter settings.
  • Flexibility
    Capacity for institutions to adapt programs and policies, often greater in private and charter settings.
  • Personalization
    Tailoring of educational experiences to individual student needs, more prevalent in private institutions.
  • Lottery
    Randomized selection process used by magnet and charter institutions when demand exceeds available spaces.
  • Resources
    Materials, funding, and support available to institutions, influencing educational outcomes and opportunities.