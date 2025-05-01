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Public Schools Government-operated institutions offering free education, following state curriculums, and serving students within specific districts. Magnet Schools Specialized public institutions providing focused programs in areas like engineering, arts, or mathematics, often requiring applications or lotteries. Charter Schools Public institutions operating under performance contracts, allowing experimentation with new policies and programs, with accountability for results. Private Schools Institutions funded by tuition and private sources, offering greater flexibility, smaller class sizes, and selective admissions. Religious Private Schools Privately funded institutions affiliated with religious organizations, integrating moral or religious values into their educational approach. School Choice Policy framework enabling families to select educational institutions beyond their local district, using public funds or vouchers. Vouchers Publicly funded certificates allowing families to pay for education at schools of their choice, including private and religious institutions. Educational Marketplace Competitive environment where schools vie for students, theoretically raising standards and improving quality through choice. State Curriculum Standardized educational guidelines mandated by state authorities, shaping instruction in public institutions. District Geographically defined area determining eligibility for enrollment in local public institutions. Tuition Monetary payment required for enrollment in privately funded educational institutions. Accessibility Services Support mechanisms for students with special needs, often mandated in public institutions but not guaranteed in private settings. Class Size Number of students assigned to a single classroom, influencing personalization and resource allocation. Performance Contract Agreement outlining goals and accountability measures for charter institutions, enabling policy experimentation. Cultural Capital Non-financial assets, such as education and social skills, aiding families in navigating school selection processes. Competition Dynamic among institutions striving to attract students, posited to drive improvement and raise standards. Inequality Disparities in access, resources, or outcomes among students, potentially exacerbated by school selection policies. Separation of Church and State Principle restricting government involvement in religious activities, debated in the context of funding religious education. Taxpayer Money Public funds collected from citizens, used to finance educational institutions and school selection programs. Underperforming District Area where public institutions consistently yield lower academic outcomes, often targeted by school selection policies. Educational Quality Measure of effectiveness, resources, and outcomes within institutions, central to debates on school selection. Stratification Layering of students or families based on socioeconomic status or race, potentially intensified by school selection. Supreme Court Judicial body determining constitutionality of policies, including those related to school selection and funding. Accountability Obligation of institutions to demonstrate effectiveness and meet standards, more pronounced in public and charter settings. Flexibility Capacity for institutions to adapt programs and policies, often greater in private and charter settings. Personalization Tailoring of educational experiences to individual student needs, more prevalent in private institutions. Lottery Randomized selection process used by magnet and charter institutions when demand exceeds available spaces. Resources Materials, funding, and support available to institutions, influencing educational outcomes and opportunities.
Types of Schools and School Choice definitions
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