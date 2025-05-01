Public Schools Government-operated institutions offering free education, following state curriculums, and serving students within specific districts.

Magnet Schools Specialized public institutions providing focused programs in areas like engineering, arts, or mathematics, often requiring applications or lotteries.

Charter Schools Public institutions operating under performance contracts, allowing experimentation with new policies and programs, with accountability for results.

Private Schools Institutions funded by tuition and private sources, offering greater flexibility, smaller class sizes, and selective admissions.

Religious Private Schools Privately funded institutions affiliated with religious organizations, integrating moral or religious values into their educational approach.

School Choice Policy framework enabling families to select educational institutions beyond their local district, using public funds or vouchers.