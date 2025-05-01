What is the most common type of school in the United States? Public schools are the most common, attended by about 82% of children in the U.S.

How are public schools funded and who can attend them? Public schools are funded by the government and local property taxes, and are open to all students within a designated district.

What distinguishes magnet schools from other public schools? Magnet schools are public schools offering specialized programs, such as engineering or fine arts, and often require applications or lotteries for admission.

What is a charter school and how does it operate? Charter schools are public schools operating under a performance contract (charter), allowing them to try new programs or policies and demonstrate their effectiveness.

How are private schools funded and what percentage of U.S. children attend them? Private schools are funded through tuition and private sources, and about 11% of U.S. children attend them.

What are religious private schools and what is their main feature? Religious private schools are private schools with a religious affiliation, often aligning education with specific moral or religious values.