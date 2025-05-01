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What is a Society definitions

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  • Society
    A group sharing a geographic area and cultural traits, shaped by shared norms, values, and collective identity.
  • Technology
    Tools and techniques that transform food production, resource use, and adaptation to the environment.
  • Economy
    A system for acquiring and distributing resources, influenced by technological capabilities.
  • Social Organization
    Patterns of relationships and roles that structure power and cooperation within a group.
  • Settlement
    A community's physical arrangement, shaped by environmental adaptation and technological resources.
  • Gerard Lenski
    A sociologist known for categorizing societies by technological development and its social impacts.
  • Social Stratification
    A hierarchy of social groups based on unequal access to resources, status, or power.
  • Cultural Integration
    The blending of diverse beliefs and practices into a cohesive social system.
  • Social Mobility
    Movement of individuals or groups within a society's hierarchy, often linked to technological change.
  • Social Institutions
    Established systems like family, economy, or education that organize societal functions.
  • Social Conflict
    Tensions or struggles between groups over resources, power, or cultural differences.
  • Global Stratification
    Worldwide patterns of inequality among nations, shaped by technological and economic differences.
  • Industrialization
    A process of technological advancement that transforms production, settlement, and social structure.