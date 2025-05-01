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Society A group sharing a geographic area and cultural traits, shaped by shared norms, values, and collective identity. Technology Tools and techniques that transform food production, resource use, and adaptation to the environment. Economy A system for acquiring and distributing resources, influenced by technological capabilities. Social Organization Patterns of relationships and roles that structure power and cooperation within a group. Settlement A community's physical arrangement, shaped by environmental adaptation and technological resources. Gerard Lenski A sociologist known for categorizing societies by technological development and its social impacts. Social Stratification A hierarchy of social groups based on unequal access to resources, status, or power. Cultural Integration The blending of diverse beliefs and practices into a cohesive social system. Social Mobility Movement of individuals or groups within a society's hierarchy, often linked to technological change. Social Institutions Established systems like family, economy, or education that organize societal functions. Social Conflict Tensions or struggles between groups over resources, power, or cultural differences. Global Stratification Worldwide patterns of inequality among nations, shaped by technological and economic differences. Industrialization A process of technological advancement that transforms production, settlement, and social structure.
What is a Society definitions
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