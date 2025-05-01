Society A group sharing a geographic area and cultural traits, shaped by shared norms, values, and collective identity.

Technology Tools and techniques that transform food production, resource use, and adaptation to the environment.

Economy A system for acquiring and distributing resources, influenced by technological capabilities.

Social Organization Patterns of relationships and roles that structure power and cooperation within a group.

Settlement A community's physical arrangement, shaped by environmental adaptation and technological resources.

Gerard Lenski A sociologist known for categorizing societies by technological development and its social impacts.