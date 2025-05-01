How does Gerard Lenski define the main driver of societal change over time? Lenski defines technological evolution as the main driver of societal change, influencing various aspects of society.

What is the basic definition of a society according to the lesson? A society is a group of people who live in a definable area and share some cultural components.

How does technology impact the size of a society? Technology affects how many people can be fed, which directly impacts the size of the group.

In what way does technology influence a society's economy? Technology determines how resources are acquired and shared, shaping the economy of a society.

How can technology affect power structures within a society? Technology can influence who holds power, leading to different forms of social organization.

What role does technology play in a society's adaptation to its environment? Technology determines how a society responds to its environment, affecting the type of settlements people create.