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How does Gerard Lenski define the main driver of societal change over time? Lenski defines technological evolution as the main driver of societal change, influencing various aspects of society. What is the basic definition of a society according to the lesson? A society is a group of people who live in a definable area and share some cultural components. How does technology impact the size of a society? Technology affects how many people can be fed, which directly impacts the size of the group. In what way does technology influence a society's economy? Technology determines how resources are acquired and shared, shaping the economy of a society. How can technology affect power structures within a society? Technology can influence who holds power, leading to different forms of social organization. What role does technology play in a society's adaptation to its environment? Technology determines how a society responds to its environment, affecting the type of settlements people create. Why might societies with advanced building technology differ from those without it? Societies with advanced building technology can create structures with heating, cooling, and roads, leading to different settlement types compared to those reliant on the natural environment. What framework did Lenski develop for categorizing societies? Lenski developed a model that categorizes societies based on their level of technological development. How does technological advancement relate to social stratification? Technological advancement can influence resource distribution and power, which in turn affects social stratification. What is the significance of technology in the integration of cultures within societies? Technology can facilitate cultural integration by shaping communication, transportation, and shared practices. How does Lenski's model help in analyzing modern societies? Lenski's model provides a framework for understanding social institutions, mobility, and the dynamics of modern societies. What are some aspects of society that technology influences, according to the transcript? Technology influences food production, resource distribution, power structures, and environmental adaptation. How does the ability to respond to the environment affect settlement types? A society's technological ability to respond to the environment determines whether settlements are basic or advanced, such as having infrastructure like roads and climate control. What does the spectrum of technological advancement and industrialization refer to in Lenski's theory? It refers to the classification of societies based on their technological and industrial development. Why is understanding technological evolution important for studying social conflict and global stratification? Technological evolution shapes resource access and power, which are key factors in social conflict and global stratification.
What is a Society quiz
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