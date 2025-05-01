Culture A group's shared values, norms, practices, and material goods that shape how its members interpret the world.

Values Deeply held beliefs about what is important or desirable within a group, guiding behavior and judgments.

Norms Unwritten rules or expectations for behavior that are commonly accepted within a society or group.

Material Culture Physical objects created by a society, such as clothing, food, or technology, reflecting its way of life.

Nonmaterial Culture Intangible aspects like beliefs, attitudes, and ideas that influence how people think and interact.

Traditions Practices or customs passed down through generations, often preserved even as other aspects change.