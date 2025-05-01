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Culture A group's shared values, norms, practices, and material goods that shape how its members interpret the world. Values Deeply held beliefs about what is important or desirable within a group, guiding behavior and judgments. Norms Unwritten rules or expectations for behavior that are commonly accepted within a society or group. Material Culture Physical objects created by a society, such as clothing, food, or technology, reflecting its way of life. Nonmaterial Culture Intangible aspects like beliefs, attitudes, and ideas that influence how people think and interact. Traditions Practices or customs passed down through generations, often preserved even as other aspects change. Multiculturalism Coexistence of diverse cultural groups within a society, each maintaining distinct practices and identities. Subculture A smaller group within a larger culture that has its own unique values, norms, or practices. Socialization The process through which individuals learn and internalize the values and norms of their society. Cultural Relativism Understanding and evaluating cultural practices based on their own context rather than judging by another standard. Beliefs Convictions or accepted ideas held by members of a group, shaping perceptions and actions. Sociological Perspective A way of viewing society that emphasizes the influence of social structures and cultural context on behavior.
What is Culture definitions
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