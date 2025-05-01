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What is Culture definitions

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  • Culture
    A group's shared values, norms, practices, and material goods that shape how its members interpret the world.
  • Values
    Deeply held beliefs about what is important or desirable within a group, guiding behavior and judgments.
  • Norms
    Unwritten rules or expectations for behavior that are commonly accepted within a society or group.
  • Material Culture
    Physical objects created by a society, such as clothing, food, or technology, reflecting its way of life.
  • Nonmaterial Culture
    Intangible aspects like beliefs, attitudes, and ideas that influence how people think and interact.
  • Traditions
    Practices or customs passed down through generations, often preserved even as other aspects change.
  • Multiculturalism
    Coexistence of diverse cultural groups within a society, each maintaining distinct practices and identities.
  • Subculture
    A smaller group within a larger culture that has its own unique values, norms, or practices.
  • Socialization
    The process through which individuals learn and internalize the values and norms of their society.
  • Cultural Relativism
    Understanding and evaluating cultural practices based on their own context rather than judging by another standard.
  • Beliefs
    Convictions or accepted ideas held by members of a group, shaping perceptions and actions.
  • Sociological Perspective
    A way of viewing society that emphasizes the influence of social structures and cultural context on behavior.