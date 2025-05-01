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What is Culture quiz

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  • How do sociologists define culture?
    Culture is defined as the values, norms, common practices, and material goods characteristic of a group.
  • What role does culture play in how individuals interpret the world?
    Culture acts as a lens through which individuals learn to view and interpret the world.
  • What is material culture?
    Material culture refers to the physical, tangible things created by members of a society, such as clothing, food, and technology.
  • What is nonmaterial culture?
    Nonmaterial culture includes the values, attitudes, ideas, and beliefs of a society, which are intangible.
  • How does culture evolve over time?
    Culture is dynamic and evolves over time, often rapidly in some aspects like language, while preserving traditions across generations.
  • Give an example of a tradition that is preserved across generations in the US.
    Celebrating Thanksgiving in the US is an example of a tradition that is preserved across generations.
  • How does slang illustrate the dynamic nature of culture?
    Slang changes quickly, often every decade, showing how some parts of culture evolve rapidly.
  • What is a cultural norm in the US for thanking someone at a business meeting?
    A common cultural norm in the US is to shake hands at the end of a business meeting.
  • What is the difference between material and nonmaterial culture?
    Material culture is tangible and includes physical objects, while nonmaterial culture is intangible and includes values and beliefs.
  • Why is it important to recognize multiculturalism in modern societies?
    Recognizing multiculturalism is important because most nations today contain multiple cultures, subcultures, and microcultures.
  • What are subcultures?
    Subcultures are smaller groups within a larger culture that have their own distinct values, norms, and practices.
  • How does socialization relate to culture?
    Socialization is the process by which cultural values and norms are transmitted from one generation to the next.
  • What is cultural relativism?
    Cultural relativism is the idea that we should understand and interpret other cultures based on their own values and norms, not our own.
  • How does culture influence social stratification?
    Culture shapes the values and norms that influence social stratification, affecting how groups are ranked in society.
  • Why do sociologists study culture?
    Sociologists study culture to understand how it shapes social interaction, social stratification, and the sociological perspective on society.