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How do sociologists define culture? Culture is defined as the values, norms, common practices, and material goods characteristic of a group. What role does culture play in how individuals interpret the world? Culture acts as a lens through which individuals learn to view and interpret the world. What is material culture? Material culture refers to the physical, tangible things created by members of a society, such as clothing, food, and technology. What is nonmaterial culture? Nonmaterial culture includes the values, attitudes, ideas, and beliefs of a society, which are intangible. How does culture evolve over time? Culture is dynamic and evolves over time, often rapidly in some aspects like language, while preserving traditions across generations. Give an example of a tradition that is preserved across generations in the US. Celebrating Thanksgiving in the US is an example of a tradition that is preserved across generations. How does slang illustrate the dynamic nature of culture? Slang changes quickly, often every decade, showing how some parts of culture evolve rapidly. What is a cultural norm in the US for thanking someone at a business meeting? A common cultural norm in the US is to shake hands at the end of a business meeting. What is the difference between material and nonmaterial culture? Material culture is tangible and includes physical objects, while nonmaterial culture is intangible and includes values and beliefs. Why is it important to recognize multiculturalism in modern societies? Recognizing multiculturalism is important because most nations today contain multiple cultures, subcultures, and microcultures. What are subcultures? Subcultures are smaller groups within a larger culture that have their own distinct values, norms, and practices. How does socialization relate to culture? Socialization is the process by which cultural values and norms are transmitted from one generation to the next. What is cultural relativism? Cultural relativism is the idea that we should understand and interpret other cultures based on their own values and norms, not our own. How does culture influence social stratification? Culture shapes the values and norms that influence social stratification, affecting how groups are ranked in society. Why do sociologists study culture? Sociologists study culture to understand how it shapes social interaction, social stratification, and the sociological perspective on society.
What is Culture quiz
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