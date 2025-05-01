How do sociologists define culture? Culture is defined as the values, norms, common practices, and material goods characteristic of a group.

What role does culture play in how individuals interpret the world? Culture acts as a lens through which individuals learn to view and interpret the world.

What is material culture? Material culture refers to the physical, tangible things created by members of a society, such as clothing, food, and technology.

What is nonmaterial culture? Nonmaterial culture includes the values, attitudes, ideas, and beliefs of a society, which are intangible.

How does culture evolve over time? Culture is dynamic and evolves over time, often rapidly in some aspects like language, while preserving traditions across generations.

Give an example of a tradition that is preserved across generations in the US. Celebrating Thanksgiving in the US is an example of a tradition that is preserved across generations.