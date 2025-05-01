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What is Media? definitions

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  • Media
    Platforms and formats shaped by technology and culture that deliver information and influence society.
  • Mass Media
    One-directional communication technology where professionals create content for large audiences.
  • Social Media
    Multi-directional platforms enabling user-generated content, information sharing, and community building.
  • Technology
    Tools and innovations that shape how information is delivered and received through various platforms.
  • Culture
    Shared beliefs and practices that both influence and are influenced by information platforms.
  • Information
    Content delivered through platforms, shaping societal understanding and experiences.
  • Content
    Actual text or material presented on platforms, created by professionals or users.
  • Audience
    Group receiving information, ranging from large masses to specific communities.
  • Social Cohesion
    Sense of connectedness and unity within society, influenced by information platforms.
  • Digital Divide
    Gap in access to technology and platforms, affecting information dissemination and societal participation.
  • Media Literacy
    Ability to critically navigate, interpret, and evaluate information from various platforms.
  • Professionals
    Specialists such as journalists who create content for one-directional communication platforms.
  • User-Generated Content
    Material created and shared by individuals rather than specialists, fostering interaction and community.
  • Societal Experience
    Collective way of life shaped by the influence and dissemination of information.
  • Community
    Group formed and maintained through shared information and interaction on multi-directional platforms.