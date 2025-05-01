Media Platforms and formats shaped by technology and culture that deliver information and influence society.

Mass Media One-directional communication technology where professionals create content for large audiences.

Social Media Multi-directional platforms enabling user-generated content, information sharing, and community building.

Technology Tools and innovations that shape how information is delivered and received through various platforms.

Culture Shared beliefs and practices that both influence and are influenced by information platforms.

Information Content delivered through platforms, shaping societal understanding and experiences.