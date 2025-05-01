Back
Media Platforms and formats shaped by technology and culture that deliver information and influence society. Mass Media One-directional communication technology where professionals create content for large audiences. Social Media Multi-directional platforms enabling user-generated content, information sharing, and community building. Technology Tools and innovations that shape how information is delivered and received through various platforms. Culture Shared beliefs and practices that both influence and are influenced by information platforms. Information Content delivered through platforms, shaping societal understanding and experiences. Content Actual text or material presented on platforms, created by professionals or users. Audience Group receiving information, ranging from large masses to specific communities. Social Cohesion Sense of connectedness and unity within society, influenced by information platforms. Digital Divide Gap in access to technology and platforms, affecting information dissemination and societal participation. Media Literacy Ability to critically navigate, interpret, and evaluate information from various platforms. Professionals Specialists such as journalists who create content for one-directional communication platforms. User-Generated Content Material created and shared by individuals rather than specialists, fostering interaction and community. Societal Experience Collective way of life shaped by the influence and dissemination of information. Community Group formed and maintained through shared information and interaction on multi-directional platforms.
What is Media? definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15