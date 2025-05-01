How is media defined in the context of this chapter? Media is defined as platforms and formats that deliver information to people.

What is the main purpose of media? The main purpose of media is to deliver information to other people.

How is media shaped according to the lesson? Media is shaped by both technology and culture.

What are the two main types of media discussed? The two main types of media discussed are mass media and social media.

How does mass media primarily communicate information? Mass media communicates information in a one-directional way from a single source to a large audience.

Who typically creates content for mass media? Content for mass media is primarily created by specialists such as journalists or other professionals.