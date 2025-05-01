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How is media defined in the context of this chapter? Media is defined as platforms and formats that deliver information to people. What is the main purpose of media? The main purpose of media is to deliver information to other people. How is media shaped according to the lesson? Media is shaped by both technology and culture. What are the two main types of media discussed? The two main types of media discussed are mass media and social media. How does mass media primarily communicate information? Mass media communicates information in a one-directional way from a single source to a large audience. Who typically creates content for mass media? Content for mass media is primarily created by specialists such as journalists or other professionals. How is social media different from mass media in terms of communication? Social media is multi-directional, allowing communication between individuals rather than just from one source to many. Who creates content on social media platforms? Content on social media is primarily created by users themselves. What are some uses of social media besides sharing information? Social media is used for communication between individuals and for creating and cultivating communities. What do sociologists examine when studying media? Sociologists examine the effects of media (both short and long term, intended and unintended) and the actual content of media sources. Why is understanding media's effects important? Understanding media's effects is important because media has a huge impact on society and the way we live. What aspect of society does social media particularly influence? Social media particularly influences social cohesion and community building. Why is media literacy important in modern society? Media literacy is important because it helps people navigate information dissemination and understand media's influence. What is meant by the digital divide in the context of media? The digital divide refers to the gap between those who have access to modern media technology and those who do not. How does media both influence and get influenced by culture? Media influences culture by shaping societal norms and values, and is also influenced by the cultural context in which it exists.
What is Media? quiz
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