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What is Sociology definitions

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  • Sociology
    Scientific discipline focused on human society, examining social groups, behaviors, and the structures shaping collective life.
  • Society
    Group of people living in a defined territory, sharing culture and interacting within established boundaries.
  • Culture
    Shared beliefs, values, and practices that distinguish one group from another and guide social behavior.
  • Social Group
    Collection of individuals who interact regularly and share a sense of identity within a larger society.
  • Social Behavior
    Patterns of interaction and conduct among individuals shaped by societal norms and expectations.
  • Sociological Imagination
    Perspective enabling understanding of personal experiences within broader historical and cultural contexts.
  • Social Structure
    Organized framework of relationships and institutions that shape and constrain individual and group actions.
  • Socialization
    Process through which individuals internalize cultural norms, values, and roles of their society.
  • Social Interaction
    Dynamic process where individuals act and react in relation to others within a societal context.
  • Norm
    Shared expectation or rule guiding behavior within a group or society.
  • Institution
    Established system or structure, such as family or religion, organizing key aspects of social life.
  • Social Pattern
    Recurring behaviors or trends observed within a society, often revealing underlying social dynamics.
  • Social Stratification
    Systematic ranking of individuals or groups based on factors like class, status, or power.
  • Social Change
    Transformation of cultural, social, or institutional arrangements over time within a society.
  • Social Control
    Mechanisms and processes that regulate individual and group behavior to maintain societal order.