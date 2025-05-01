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Sociology Scientific discipline focused on human society, examining social groups, behaviors, and the structures shaping collective life. Society Group of people living in a defined territory, sharing culture and interacting within established boundaries. Culture Shared beliefs, values, and practices that distinguish one group from another and guide social behavior. Social Group Collection of individuals who interact regularly and share a sense of identity within a larger society. Social Behavior Patterns of interaction and conduct among individuals shaped by societal norms and expectations. Sociological Imagination Perspective enabling understanding of personal experiences within broader historical and cultural contexts. Social Structure Organized framework of relationships and institutions that shape and constrain individual and group actions. Socialization Process through which individuals internalize cultural norms, values, and roles of their society. Social Interaction Dynamic process where individuals act and react in relation to others within a societal context. Norm Shared expectation or rule guiding behavior within a group or society. Institution Established system or structure, such as family or religion, organizing key aspects of social life. Social Pattern Recurring behaviors or trends observed within a society, often revealing underlying social dynamics. Social Stratification Systematic ranking of individuals or groups based on factors like class, status, or power. Social Change Transformation of cultural, social, or institutional arrangements over time within a society. Social Control Mechanisms and processes that regulate individual and group behavior to maintain societal order.
What is Sociology definitions
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