Sociology Scientific discipline focused on human society, examining social groups, behaviors, and the structures shaping collective life.

Society Group of people living in a defined territory, sharing culture and interacting within established boundaries.

Culture Shared beliefs, values, and practices that distinguish one group from another and guide social behavior.

Social Group Collection of individuals who interact regularly and share a sense of identity within a larger society.

Social Behavior Patterns of interaction and conduct among individuals shaped by societal norms and expectations.

Sociological Imagination Perspective enabling understanding of personal experiences within broader historical and cultural contexts.