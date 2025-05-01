What is the definition of sociology? Sociology is the scientific study of human society, social groups, and social behavior.

What does a society consist of in sociology? A society consists of people who live in and interact within a defined territory and share a culture.

What is the sociological imagination? The sociological imagination is understanding your own and others' behavior through the lens of sociology, considering obtained patterns, history, and culture.

Why is it important to look for general patterns in societies? Looking for general patterns helps sociologists understand behavioral and historical trends within a society.

How do history and culture influence individuals according to sociology? History and culture shape people's thoughts, perceptions, and potential biases.

Why are individuals and society considered inseparable in sociology? Individuals cannot be fully separated from the context of their society and environment.