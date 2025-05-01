Explain why the conclusion in the given statement is incorrect.
In recent years, it was found that there was a strong correlation between the number of movie tickets sold and the number of space missions launched. It therefore follows that selling more movie tickets causes more space missions.
Refer to the accompanying table of notebook batteries recorded at four different time intervals on five different days. These values represent the quality control measures used to ensure consistent battery weight.
Compute the average sample mean (x̄̄) and the average range (R̅) using the data above. Find the control limits for the R-chart (LCLR and UCLR).
A clinical trial investigated the effectiveness of a new cognitive behavioral therapy app for reducing symptoms of insomnia in young adults. Forty-two participants aged to with chronic insomnia were randomly assigned to use either the cognitive behavioral therapy app or a relaxation music app for six weeks. Sleep quality was assessed at the start and end of the study. What are the experimental units and the treatments in this experiment?