1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data / Intro to Stats / Problem 3
Problem 3
A clinical trial investigated the effectiveness of a new cognitive behavioral therapy app for reducing symptoms of insomnia in young adults. Forty-two participants aged to with chronic insomnia were randomly assigned to use either the cognitive behavioral therapy app or a relaxation music app for six weeks. Sleep quality was assessed at the start and end of the study. What are the experimental units and the treatments in this experiment?
