11. Correlation
11. Correlation / Correlation Coefficient / Problem 3
Problem 3

A botanist records the amount of fertilizer in grams used and the resulting height in centimeters of tomato plants after two months. The data and the corresponding scatterplot are as follows:

Scatterplot showing tomato plant height vs. fertilizer amount, indicating a positive linear relationship.
Calculate the value of the linear correlation coefficient rr and determine the critical values of rr at a significance level of α=0.05\alpha=0.05. Is there enough evidence to support a claim that there is a linear correlation between the amount of fertilizer and plant height?

