In a pilot study with groups P, Q, R, S each with n = 6, the ANOVA indicates a significant overall F. MSE = 5.0, group means are P = 10, Q = 12, R = 16, S = 23. Degrees of freedom for error is 24, and the studentized range critical value for k = 4 and df = 24 at alpha = 0.05 is qcrit = 4.03. Calculate which pairwise comparisons are significant.