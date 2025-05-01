Skip to main content
Statistics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
14. ANOVA - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
14. ANOVA - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 3
Next
14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test / Problem 1
Problem 1
For a two-tailed Bonferroni pairwise test comparing groups X and Y, which is the correct null hypothesis to test?
A
H
0
: μ
X
> μ
Y
B
H
0
: μ
X
= μ
Y
C
H
0
: μ
X
≠ μ
Y
D
H
0
: μ
X
− μ
Y
≠ 0
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options