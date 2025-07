A survey of 800 800 college students was conducted to study risky behaviors. The results showed the following:

280 students admitted to speeding regularly.

190 students admitted to using their phones while biking.

60 students admitted to doing both.





If one student is randomly selected from this group, what is the probability that the student either sped regularly or used a phone while biking, but not both?