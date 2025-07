An ecologist records the average daily temperature in degrees Celsius and the number of bird species observed in 7 7 different locations: ( 12 , 5 ) , ( 15 , 7 ) , ( 18 , 9 ) , ( 10 , 4 ) , ( 20 , 11 ) , ( 14 , 6 ) , ( 16 , 8 ) (12, 5), (15, 7), (18, 9), (10, 4), (20, 11), (14, 6), (16, 8) . At a significance level of α α equals 0.05 0.05 , is there evidence of a linear correlation between temperature and the number of bird species? Use the critical value approach.