Find the probability that when a spinner having equal sections to is spun, the outcome is a .
A recruitment officer was supposed to use a random process to assign the order in which applicants were called for interviews. Among different sessions, female applicants were placed in the first interview slot times. The probability of getting a result that extreme or more by random chance is . Assuming the process was truly random, is the result of female names being listed first significantly low, significantly high, or neither?
Express the indicated likelihood degree as a probability value between and .
Based on a recent survey, out of every STEM professionals are women. What is the probability that a randomly selected STEM professional is a woman?
If one day is randomly selected from a non-leap year, what is the probability that it falls in August?
A study recorded the responses of office employees regarding headphone use and reports of ear discomfort. The results are summarized in the table below:
If one of the employees is randomly selected, what is the probability that the person reported experiencing ear discomfort?
What is the probability that a randomly chosen student did not attend orientation week? Use the given diagram.
A weather forecaster estimates there is a chance of rain tomorrow based on her experience and current weather patterns. What type of probability is this, and why?