Basic Concepts of Probability
A recruitment officer was supposed to use a random process to assign the order in which applicants were called for interviews. Among 4141 different sessions, female applicants were placed in the first interview slot 4040 times. The probability of getting a result that extreme or more by random chance is 1.94×10111.94\times10^{-11}. Assuming the process was truly random, is the result of 4040 female names being listed first significantly low, significantly high, or neither?

