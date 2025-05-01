- Download the worksheet to save time writing
According to a recent survey, of college students prefer online classes over traditional in-person classes. Assume that college students are randomly selected. Find the probability that no more than of the selected students prefer online classes.
During a particular season, a basketball player has a free-throw success rate of . If the player takes free throws in a game, what is the probability that exactly of them are successful? Round the answer to four decimal places.
In a recent safety report on workplace injuries, it was found that the probability that a randomly selected injury victim is a full-time employee is . What is the probability that three randomly selected injury victims are all full-time employees?
A study shows that of shoppers use reusable bags when shopping. You randomly ask shoppers, one at a time, whether they use reusable bags. Let the random variable represent the first trial where a shopper uses reusable bags. Find the probability that the first person who uses reusable bags is the third person you ask. Also, determine whether this event is unusual.
In a survey, of participants said they regularly recycle plastic containers. You randomly choose individuals. What is the probability that at least of them say they regularly recycle plastic containers?
A basketball player continues to shoot free throws until she makes successful shots. The random variable represents the total number of shots taken. Is this a binomial experiment? Explain.
A factory produces small boxes of chocolates, and the number of chocolates per box follows this probability distribution:
Use this probability distribution to find the probability that a randomly selected box has either or chocolates.