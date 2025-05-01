Binomial Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Binomial Distribution / Problem 4
A study shows that of shoppers use reusable bags when shopping. You randomly ask shoppers, one at a time, whether they use reusable bags. Let the random variable represent the first trial where a shopper uses reusable bags. Find the probability that the first person who uses reusable bags is the third person you ask. Also, determine whether this event is unusual.
