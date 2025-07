In a raffle game, each participant buys a $ 1 \$1 $1 ticket and chooses 4 4 4 different numbers from 1 1 to 60 60 , without replacement. To win, a participant must select the exact same 4 4 4 numbers (order does not matter) that are drawn.

Given that there are 487 , 635 487,635 possible combinations, what should the prize amount be to ensure an average profit of 50 % 50\% 50% , which is typical for raffles?