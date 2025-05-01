Statistics
Refer to the following list of numbers of years that former CEOs of major technology companies lived after their official retirement:
18, 22, 15, 30, 12, 25, 40, 14, 20, 28, 35, 50
Identify any obvious outliers in the dataset using the interquartile range (IQR) method.
If the third quartile Q3Q_3 of a data set is known, which percentile does it correspond to?
Find the five-number summary for the data set: 2121, 2525, 2323, 2222, 2424, 2626, 2828, 2929, 2727, 2525, 2424, 2323, 2222, 2121, 2323, 2424, 2525, 2626, 2727, 2828, 2929, 3030, 2828, 2727, 2626, 2525, 2424
The following data set shows the battery lives in hours of 2828 different smartphone models: 1010, 1212, 1414, 1616, 1818, 2020, 2222, 2424, 2626, 2828, 3030, 3232, 3434, 3636, 3838, 4040, 4242, 4444, 4646, 4848, 5050, 5252, 5454, 5656, 5858, 6060, 6262, 6464. About how many smartphone models have battery lives at or below the third quartile?