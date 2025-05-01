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Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required
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Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required
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7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required / Problem 2
Problem 2
A campus survey estimates the standard deviation of hours students study per week as
s
=
12.4
s=12.4
. How many students are needed to estimate the mean study hours within
3
3
hours, with
95
%
95\%
confidence?
A
66
66
B
60
60
C
62
62
D
63
63
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