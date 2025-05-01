- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A research team wants to estimate the standard deviation of time spent on social media by teenagers. Find the minimum sample size needed to be confident that the sample standard deviation is within of the population standard deviation .
Listed below is a simple random sample of the number of times caffeine (e.g., coffee, energy drinks) was mentioned during episodes of a teen drama series.
Are the conditions met for constructing a confidence interval estimate for the population mean number of caffeine mentions per episode? If yes, compute the confidence interval for the mean.
A quality control engineer collected a simple random sample of 10 bolts produced in a batch to assess their lengths (in millimeters). The sample has the following statistics:
Sample mean
Margin of error (ME) for a confidence interval
Construct the confidence interval for the true mean length of bolts produced in the first batch using the given statistics. Another confidence interval for a sample of bolts from a second batch is reported as . How does the result compare to the confidence interval of the second batch? Explain possible reasons for differences in their widths.
A nutritionist uses regression to predict weight loss (in pounds) after six weeks based on daily calorie intake. For a daily intake of calories, the 95% prediction interval for weight loss is pounds. What does this interval mean?
Suppose a population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If random samples of size are selected, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
A population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of size is taken, what is the probability that the sample mean is greater than ? Would this sample mean be considered unusual?