Introduction to Confidence Intervals
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Introduction to Confidence Intervals / Problem 2
Problem 2

Listed below is a simple random sample of the number of times caffeine (e.g., coffee, energy drinks) was mentioned during episodes of a teen drama series.
4,5,6,3,7,5,4,6,8,54, 5, 6, 3, 7, 5, 4, 6, 8, 5
Are the conditions met for constructing a 95%95\% confidence interval estimate for the population mean number of caffeine mentions per episode? If yes, compute the 95%95\% confidence interval for the mean.

