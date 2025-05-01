Listed below is a simple random sample of the number of times caffeine (e.g., coffee, energy drinks) was mentioned during episodes of a teen drama series.

4 , 5 , 6 , 3 , 7 , 5 , 4 , 6 , 8 , 5 4, 5, 6, 3, 7, 5, 4, 6, 8, 5