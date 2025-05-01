Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Listed below is a simple random sample of the number of times caffeine (e.g., coffee, energy drinks) was mentioned during episodes of a teen drama series.
Are the conditions met for constructing a confidence interval estimate for the population mean number of caffeine mentions per episode? If yes, compute the confidence interval for the mean.
