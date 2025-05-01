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Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
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Problem 5
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
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14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test / Problem 4
Problem 4
If an ANOVA had k = 5 groups and each group had n = 8 observations, what is the total sample size N and the error degrees of freedom df used for pairwise comparisons?
A
N = 40 and df = 35.
B
N = 40 and df = 36
C
N = 5 and df = 4
D
N = 13 and df = 8
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