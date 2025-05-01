At a local animal shelter, the probability that a randomly adopted pet is a dog is , based on past records. Find the probability that all three adopted pets are dogs for a family that adopts three pets.
A study on screen habits and sleep patterns collected survey results from high school students aged 16 and older. The table below summarizes responses based on whether students used electronic devices right before bed and whether they reported poor sleep quality.
If one high school student is randomly selected, find the probability that the selected student did not use electronic devices before bed and did not report poor sleep.
Determine whether the given statement is true or false.
If events and are independent, then .
Out of a group of employees, said they preferred remote work over in-office work. If employees are randomly selected without replacement, what is the probability that both prefer remote work?
Refer to the pie chart below, which displays the responses from a survey of individuals regarding their main source of news. If you randomly select people, what is the probability that none of them identify social media or friends/family as their primary news source?