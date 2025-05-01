Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
4. Probability / Multiplication Rule: Independent Events / Problem 2
Problem 2

A study on screen habits and sleep patterns collected survey results from high school students aged 1616 and older. The table below summarizes responses based on whether students used electronic devices right before bed and whether they reported poor sleep quality.
"Table of device use and sleep quality: 820 used devices, poor sleep; 2940 used devices, good sleep; 210 no devices, poor sleep; 4030 no devices, good sleep."
If one high school student is randomly selected, find the probability that the selected student did not use electronic devices before bed and did not report poor sleep.

Learn this concept