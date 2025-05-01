Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
A study on screen habits and sleep patterns collected survey results from high school students aged and older. The table below summarizes responses based on whether students used electronic devices right before bed and whether they reported poor sleep quality.
If one high school student is randomly selected, find the probability that the selected student did not use electronic devices before bed and did not report poor sleep.
