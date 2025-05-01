9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 2
Problem 2
A snack company produces potato chips. The company claims that the mean weight of a bag is grams. To monitor quality, a random sample of bags is selected, and the mean weight is found to be grams with a standard deviation of grams. Assume the weights are approximately normally distributed. Using a significance level of (two-tailed), are the bags meeting the claimed mean weight? (Critical -values for is approximately )