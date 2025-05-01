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Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 2
Problem 2

A snack company produces potato chips. The company claims that the mean weight of a bag is 5050 grams. To monitor quality, a random sample of 1616 bags is selected, and the mean weight is found to be 5151 grams with a standard deviation of 0.40.4 grams. Assume the weights are approximately normally distributed. Using a significance level of α=0.05\(\alpha\)=0.05 (two-tailed), are the bags meeting the claimed mean weight? (Critical tt-values for df=15df=15 is approximately ±2.131\(\pm\)2.131)