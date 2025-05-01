Skip to main content
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Steps in Hypothesis Testing / Problem 1
Problem 1

A new energy drink is being tested for its effect on alertness. In a study, 160160 participants consumed the drink, and 2828 reported increased alertness. Someone claims that more than 12%12\% of users experience increased alertness. A hypothesis test is run at a 0.050.05 significance level. If the true proportion of users experiencing increased alertness is 0.200.20, and the power of the test is 0.900.90, how should this power be interpreted?

