Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 1
A new energy drink is being tested for its effect on alertness. In a study, participants consumed the drink, and reported increased alertness. Someone claims that more than of users experience increased alertness. A hypothesis test is run at a significance level. If the true proportion of users experiencing increased alertness is , and the power of the test is , how should this power be interpreted?
