A new energy drink is being tested for its effect on alertness. In a study, 160 160 participants consumed the drink, and 28 28 reported increased alertness. Someone claims that more than 12 % 12\% of users experience increased alertness. A hypothesis test is run at a 0.05 0.05 significance level. If the true proportion of users experiencing increased alertness is 0.20 0.20 , and the power of the test is 0.90 0.90 , how should this power be interpreted?