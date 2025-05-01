Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
A psychologist measures stress levels on a standardized scale in patients before and after a mindfulness intervention. The results are:
Using the sign test or the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, we can test for no difference between the stress levels before and after the mindfulness intervention. How does the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test differ from the sign test in terms of information used?
