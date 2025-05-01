Researchers are studying blood lead levels in two groups: children living near a highway with n = 35 n=35 n=35, x ˉ = 8.2 μ g/dL \bar{x}=8.2~\mu\text{g/dL} xˉ=8.2 μg/dL, and s = 3.9 μ g/dL s = 3.9~\mu\text{g/dL} s=3.9 μg/dL, and children living in rural areas with n = 35 n=35 n=35, x ˉ = 1.1 μ g/dL \bar{x}=1.1~\mu\text{g/dL} xˉ=1.1 μg/dL, and s = 3.3 μ g/dL s=3.3~\mu\text{g/dL} s=3.3 μg/dL. Suppose an F F F test was used at the 0.05 0.05 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the variation in blood lead levels is greater for children living near the highway than for those in rural areas. Also, the rural group data consists of the following values (in μ g/dL \mu\text{g/dL} μg/dL): 2 2 2, 2 2 2, 12 12 12, 15 15 15, 6 6 6, and 30 30 30 other values that are all 0 0 0.

Does this sample appear to be from a normally distributed population? If not, how does this affect the conclusion from the F F F test?