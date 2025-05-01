Researchers surveyed a simple random sample of 120 120 college students in Brazil. 60 60 students were given a single 100 100 -real note, while the other 60 60 received the same amount in smaller denominations (five 20 20 -real notes). Among the single-note group, 48 48 students spent some or all of the money. In the small-denomination group, 55 55 students spent some or all of the money. Using a hypothesis test at the 0.05 0.05 significance level, test the claim that fewer students spend the money when given a single large note.