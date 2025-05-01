Skip to main content
Two Proportions
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 1
Problem 1

Researchers surveyed a simple random sample of 120120 college students in Brazil. 6060 students were given a single 100100-real note, while the other 6060 received the same amount in smaller denominations (five 2020-real notes). Among the single-note group, 4848 students spent some or all of the money. In the small-denomination group, 5555 students spent some or all of the money. Using a hypothesis test at the 0.050.05 significance level, test the claim that fewer students spend the money when given a single large note.

