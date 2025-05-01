Two Proportions
Researchers surveyed a simple random sample of college students in Brazil. students were given a single -real note, while the other received the same amount in smaller denominations (five -real notes). Among the single-note group, students spent some or all of the money. In the small-denomination group, students spent some or all of the money. Using a hypothesis test at the significance level, test the claim that fewer students spend the money when given a single large note.
