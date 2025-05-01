- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A researcher conducts a two-way ANOVA to examine the effects of education level (high school, college, graduate) and employment status (employed, unemployed) on income. The ANOVA output shows -values of for education level, for employment status, and for the interaction. Based on these results, what should the researcher conclude?
Suppose you are conducting a two-way ANOVA to examine the effects of teaching method and school type on student performance. If a significant interaction between teaching method and school type is found, what should be your next steps in analyzing the data?
Which statement best captures the primary conceptual distinction between a one-factor ANOVA and a two-factor ANOVA with interaction?
Suppose you conduct a two-way ANOVA on a dataset and then multiply every value in the dataset by a constant factor of . What effect does this transformation have on the -statistics and -values in the ANOVA results?
Given a two-way ANOVA summary where MS_interaction = 0.0336 and MS_error = 0.0103, compute the F-statistic for the interaction and state the correct conclusion at alpha = 0.05 (use that the calculated p-value ≈ 0.056).