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Two-Way ANOVA
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Two-Way ANOVA
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14. ANOVA / Two-Way ANOVA / Problem 5
Problem 5
Given a two-way ANOVA summary where MS_interaction = 0.0336 and MS_error = 0.0103, compute the F-statistic for the interaction and state the correct conclusion at alpha = 0.05 (use that the calculated p-value ≈ 0.056).
A
F ≈ 3.26; p ≈ 0.056; fail to reject H0 (no significant interaction at α = 0.05).
B
F ≈ 0.31; p ≈ 0.75; fail to reject H0 (no significant interaction), suggesting the two-way ANOVA was unnecessary compared to separate one-way ANOVAs.
C
F ≈ 3.26; p ≈ 0.056; reject H0 for interaction at α = 0.05 because the F-statistic is greater than 1, which always indicates significance.
D
F ≈ 3.26; p ≈ 0.056; reject H0 and conclude a significant interaction between the two factors at α = 0.05, which implies main effects can be interpreted independently.
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