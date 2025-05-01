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Type I & Type II Errors
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Type I & Type II Errors / Problem 2
Problem 2

A researcher tests H0:p=0.45H_0:p=0.45 against an appropriate alternative at α=0.05\(\alpha\)=0.05. The test leads to rejection of H0H_0, but in reality the true population proportion is p=0.45p=0.45. Classify this decision error.