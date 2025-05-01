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Type I & Type II Errors
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Problem 5
Type I & Type II Errors
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9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Type I & Type II Errors / Problem 2
Problem 2
A researcher tests
H
0
:
p
=
0.45
H_0:p=0.45
against an appropriate alternative at
α
=
0.05
\(\alpha\)=0.05
. The test leads to rejection of
H
0
H_0
, but in reality the true population proportion is
p
=
0.45
p=0.45
. Classify this decision error.
A
Type I error
B
Type II error
C
No error (correct decision)
D
Both Type I and Type II errors
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