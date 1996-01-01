Addition Rule quiz #1 Flashcards

Which types of probability calculations require the use of the addition rule, and how is the rule applied for mutually exclusive and non-mutually exclusive events?

The addition rule is used when calculating the probability of the union of two events, that is, the probability that event A or event B occurs (P(A or B)). For mutually exclusive events (which cannot occur at the same time), the rule is: P(A or B) = P(A) + P(B). For non-mutually exclusive events (which can occur together), the rule is: P(A or B) = P(A) + P(B) - P(A and B), where P(A and B) is subtracted to avoid double-counting the overlap.