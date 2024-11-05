Hey, everyone. So far, we've been dealing with the probability of individual events, like say the probability of picking a blue shirt out of my closet to wear on a given day. But what about the probability of multiple events? And further than that, what about multiple events that can happen at the same time, like, say, wearing a blue shirt with a green pair of pants, versus those that cannot, like, say, wearing a blue shirt and wearing a green one too? Well, this might sound like it's going to be complicated, but here I'm going to break it down for you and show you exactly what the difference is between events that can happen at the same time versus those that can't so that we can calculate the probability of those that can't.

So let's go ahead and get started here. Now events that cannot happen at the same time actually have their own special name, and they're referred to as being mutually exclusive. Now you might see multiple events represented using a circle diagram like this one that we see here. Here, we have event a, wearing a blue shirt and event b, wearing a green shirt. Now in this circle diagram, you might notice that these are two completely separate circles.

I have event a and event b, but there's no region of overlap. Because these events are completely separate, they cannot happen at the same time. It's either wear a blue shirt or wear a green shirt, but never both. Now because of that, these events can't happen at the same time. They're referred to as being mutually exclusive.

They're completely exclusive from one another. Now over here, we have event a as still wearing a blue shirt, but we have event b as wearing green pants. Now in this circle diagram, we see this region of overlap in the middle and this represents both of these events happening together, wearing a blue shirt with a green pair of pants. So because of this overlap, we see that these events can happen at the same time and that means that they are not mutually exclusive. Now we're going to have to differentiate between sets of events that are mutually exclusive versus those that are not.

So let's get a bit more practice with that now that we know what mutual exclusivity even is. So looking at this set of examples here, I see getting heads when flipping a coin versus getting tails. Now whenever you flip a coin, we know that there are only two things that could happen. You could either get heads or tails but can never get both at the same time on a single coin flip. Now because these can't happen at the same time, these are mutually exclusive.

They're completely exclusive from one another, and their circle diagram would look similar to this one up here. Now let's look at our second set of events here. We have getting a 6 when rolling a die versus getting a number higher than 3. Now let's think about this a little bit. When we roll a six, there's only one way to do that, by rolling a six.

But if we want to roll a number higher than three, we could get a 4, a 5, or a 6. There are three possible outcomes here. Now one of those outcomes is getting a six, which is exactly what my other event is. So if you were to roll a six, you would be satisfying both of those events and they would be happening at the same time.

Now because of that, these events are not mutually exclusive. Now here we want to dive deeper into our events that are mutually exclusive and calculate the probability of some event a, or some event b occurring. So let's go ahead and dive deeper into that here. So to find the probability of any one of multiple mutually exclusive events occurring, all we're going to do is add the probabilities of each of them. So I'm going to take the probability of event a and add it together with the probability of some event b.

And that's all. This will give me the probability of my two events, a or b, occurring. Now this is sometimes referred to as or probability because it's a or b, but never both, right, because they can't happen at the same time. And you might see this with this little u symbol that just means or in set notation. So now that we've seen this formula, let's go ahead and apply it to an example.

Here, we roll a six-sided die, and we want to know the probability of getting a 3 or getting a 5. So I have two events here. I'm rolling a 3, or rolling a 5. So here, I want to calculate the probability of rolling a 3 or rolling a 5. So with this color-coded here, we see our two events, 3 or 5.

And in order to calculate this probability, we saw that we just need to go ahead and add these together. So I'm going to take the probability of rolling a 3, and then I'm simply going to add it together with the probability of rolling a 5. So we just need to look at these individual probabilities to come to our final answer here. So I know that whenever I roll a six-sided die, there's only one way that I could roll a 3 by just rolling that.

Right? So there's one way to get to that outcome, and there are six total possible outcomes here because it's a six-sided die. Now I'm going to take that probability and add it together with my probability of rolling a 5. Now I know that there's also only one way to roll a 5 here, so this probability will actually end up being the same. So I have one-sixth plus one-sixth.

Now actually adding these two together gives me a value of 2 over 6 or, as a simplified fraction, one-third. Now we know that one third as a decimal is equal to around 0.33, and that would go on and on. So our probability here of rolling a 3 or rolling a 5 is equal to one-third, or 0.33. Now that we know what or probability is and how to calculate it for mutually exclusive events, let's get some more practice. Thanks for watching, and I'll see you in the next one.