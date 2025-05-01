Back
What does it mean for a scientific experiment to be reproducible? A scientific experiment is reproducible if other researchers can repeat the experiment and obtain similar results, demonstrating that the findings are reliable and not due to chance or unique circumstances. If an experiment exhibits reproducibility, what does this indicate about the experiment? If an experiment exhibits reproducibility, it indicates that the experiment's results can be consistently achieved by different researchers following the same procedures, supporting the reliability of the findings. What is an operational definition in the context of collecting data? An operational definition specifies how a concept or variable is measured or identified in a particular study, making it clear and measurable for data collection and analysis. What does it mean to operationalize a concept in research? To operationalize a concept means to define it in terms of specific, measurable criteria or procedures so that it can be observed and quantified in a study. In research, what is meant by secondary data? Secondary data refers to data that was collected by someone else for a different purpose but is used by researchers for their own analysis. What is meant by the term 'unit of analysis' in statistics? The unit of analysis is the primary entity being studied in a research project, such as individuals, groups, organizations, or events, and it determines what or whom the data are about.
Intro to Collecting Data quiz #1
