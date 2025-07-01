Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2
Problem
A regional store manager wants to test whether increasing store hours increases profits, so they randomly select half of their locations to stay open an extra hour later in the evenings and compare profits between stores at the end of the month. They notice that stores open later saw higher profits on average. Is this an experiment or an observational study? Can they determine the extra hours caused the increase in sales?
A
Observational study; no
B
Experiment; yes
C
Observational study; yes
D
Experiment; no
3
Problem
A store surveys its target demographic and learns that 86% of people would purchase the product they’ve been heavily advertising. Is this an experiment or an observational study? Can they conclude their current advertising strategy caused the high percentage of interest?
A
Experiment; yes
B
Experiment; no
C
Observational study; yes
D
Observational study; no
4
Problem
An office manager wants to determine how employees feel about their personal growth and professional achievement in the last quarter. Should they run an observational study or experiment?
A
Experiment
B
Observational study
C
Neither
D
Both
5
Problem
A software development company created a new app for fitness, and they want to determine if using the app can lead to weight loss and increased strength in customers. Should they run an observational study or experiment?
A
Observational study
B
Experiment
C
Survey
D
Case study