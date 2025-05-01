Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main assumptions required to perform an ANOVA test? The main assumptions of ANOVA are: (1) samples are random and independent, (2) the populations from which the samples are drawn are approximately normally distributed, and (3) the populations have approximately equal variances.

What does a high variance between groups indicate in an ANOVA test? A high variance between groups indicates that the groups are far apart and contain very different data values. This suggests that the means of the groups are likely different.

How is the F statistic in ANOVA calculated conceptually? The F statistic is calculated by dividing the variance between groups by the variance within groups. A higher F statistic suggests greater differences among group means.

What does a low F statistic suggest about the group means in ANOVA? A low F statistic suggests that the group means are likely similar. This is because the variance between groups is small compared to the variance within groups.

What is the null hypothesis in an ANOVA test when comparing three groups? The null hypothesis states that all three group means are equal. It does not matter how many groups there are; the null hypothesis always asserts equality of all means.

What information does ANOVA not provide about group means? ANOVA does not tell you which specific means are different or how many means differ. It also does not indicate whether the different means are higher or lower than others.