Statistics
Mean quiz #2 Flashcards
Mean quiz #2
How is the mean salary of all female workers calculated?
How is the mean salary of all female workers calculated?
Sum the salaries of all female workers and divide by the number of female workers.
1/19
Terms in this set (19)
Hide definitions
How is the mean salary of all female workers calculated?
Sum the salaries of all female workers and divide by the number of female workers.
Is the mean a measure of central tendency?
Yes, the mean is a measure of central tendency.
Does the mean summarize a data set with a single value?
Yes, the mean summarizes a data set with a single central value.
Is the mean affected by outliers?
Yes, the mean is sensitive to outliers, which can shift its value.
Does the mean use all data values in its calculation?
Yes, the mean uses all data values in its calculation.
How do you compare mean game scores and standard deviations across seasons?
Compare the mean scores to assess average performance and the standard deviations to assess consistency.
How do you find the mean and median for a list of household saving rates?
To find the mean, sum all saving rates and divide by the number of rates. To find the median, sort the rates and select the middle value.
How do you calculate the mean of the list 20, 20, 30, 70?
Sum the numbers (20 + 20 + 30 + 70 = 140) and divide by 4 to get a mean of 35.
Given forecast errors of -1, 4, 8, and -3, how do you calculate the mean absolute deviation?
Find the mean, then calculate the absolute differences from the mean for each error, sum these, and divide by the number of errors.
If a basketball player scored 8 times out of 20 attempts, what percent of attempts were successful?
Divide 8 by 20 and multiply by 100 to get 40%.
How do you calculate the population mean for the values 1, 8, 5, and 6?
Sum the values (1 + 8 + 5 + 6 = 20) and divide by 4 to get a mean of 5.
Given forecast errors of 4, 8, and -3, how do you calculate the mean absolute deviation?
Find the mean, calculate the absolute differences from the mean for each error, sum these, and divide by the number of errors.
How do you find the population mean or sample mean as indicated?
Sum all values in the population or sample and divide by the number of values.
What is the best point estimate of the population mean?
The sample mean is the best point estimate of the population mean.
How do you interpret a sample mean and sample standard deviation?
The sample mean represents the average value, and the sample standard deviation measures the typical deviation from the mean.
What happens whenever a data value is less than the mean?
Whenever a data value is less than the mean, its deviation from the mean is negative.
What is the median in a sorted array of data?
The median is the middle value in a sorted array of data.
How do you approximate the mean of a random variable based on a simulation?
Sum the simulated values and divide by the number of simulations to approximate the mean.
What is the sample mean a point estimator of?
The sample mean is a point estimator of the population mean.