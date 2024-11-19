Data using different charts and graphs. But a lot of times when we interpret data, we'll have to do it a bit more numerically. So we're going to shift our focus in this video. I'm going to start talking about how we can calculate certain important variables from the datasets. The first one we'll talk about is called the mean, and, luckily, that's a word you've probably heard and seen before.

So in this video, I'm going to show you how to calculate the mean from a dataset. We'll discuss some different notations that we need to know, some important conceptual information, and then we'll just do some examples. Let's get started here. The mean, again, that's probably something you've heard at some point in math class, maybe even grade school, is essentially just an average of a dataset. Alright?

And when you take an average of a set of numbers, all you're going to do is you're just going to add up all of those values, and then you're going to divide by the total number of values. Alright? So let's just go ahead and take a look at this example here. Let's say I have a sample of numbers: 5, 10, 12, 14, and 3.

I've got 5 numbers in this dataset. And just to calculate a mean or an average, we're going to use the word "mean" here, I'm just going to take all those numbers and add them together first. So 5 plus 10 plus 12 plus 14 plus 3. Then I'm going to divide it by the total number of values that I have, which in this case is 5. Alright?

So what happens here is when you plug this into your calculator, make sure you do that top part in parentheses because of order of operations, but you should get a number that's 44 divided by 5. Then when you calculate that, you're just going to get 8.8. Alright? So in other words, this dataset here, whatever it represents, has a mean of 8.8. Alright?

That's how you calculate that. Now, a lot of times in math, we're going to take these complicated sort of list of instructions, and we'll turn them into shorter, equations with symbols. So I want to talk to you about what the mean is. The mean, when you see it, you're going to see this sort of symbol here, x⎯, and we just call it x-bar. And, basically, the equation here is this funny looking E that I'll talk about in a second, ∑xn.

So, basically, what this equation is saying is this little, this big E symbol here is the Greek capital letter sigma. And, basically, that just means that you're going to add up a bunch of values. It's always going to mean that. We're going to add up all the values in the datasets, which is your x, and then you're just going to divide by the total number of values, which in this case we know is n.

We've seen that before. Alright? So that's what that equation means. So this x-bar here, when we calculated this, was just a mean of 8.8. Alright?

So what does that mean? Well, the mean is what we call a measure of center or measure of central tendency. And, basically, it's a fancy word for saying it summarizes a dataset in one central value. We have numbers in the sample that range from 3 all the way to 14. That's where my min and my max.

And I calculated a number of 8.8, which is somewhere more or less in the center or in the middle. That's what a mean, a measure of center means. Alright? So that's really it for this first example. Let's go ahead and move on to our second one over here.

So what I want you to do is imagine that this sample of data over here is actually part of a larger population. So now we actually have an extra number in the mix here. We've added this 76. But ultimately, whether you're dealing with a population or a sample, the mean is always the same. You're just going to add up everything and divide by the total number.

So we got 5 plus 10 plus 12 plus 14 plus 3 plus 76. Again, we're going to put that all in parentheses. And now when you divide by the total number, what do you think you're dividing by? Is it 5? Well, be careful here because we've added another number into the mix.

There's actually 6 data values here. So one of the things that you might see is you might see little n's with samples and you might see big N's with populations. But, ultimately, you calculate the mean the exact same way. So you're just going to divide by 6 over here. This ends up being a 120 over 6, which when you calculate mean is going to be 20.

Alright? So just some notation here, whenever you see a population, you may see some different symbols attached to this. You may see mu instead of x-bar, and then you may see big N instead of little n. So basically, if you see this equation here where mu is equal to ∑xN, don't freak out because all that's happening here is you're just calculating the mean. You don't really need to know when to use one versus the other.

And if you're ever unsure, x-bar is probably your safest bet here. Alright? So just so just wanted to let you know that. Okay. Cool.

So let's talk about these means here for a second. When we calculated the sample, we got 8.8. Then when we threw in this extra number of 76, we got a mean of 20. So what's going on there? Basically, what happens is while the mean uses all the data values, the values in the datasets, any extreme values that you have, any outliers like the 76 over here, are going to significantly change your mean.

Alright? And we threw in the 76. That's a number that's so big relative to the other numbers that it kind of shifts the mean, and you still end up with a number that's sort of in between 3 and 76, but that 76 has shifted the mean by a lot. And now you have a mean that's 20 instead of 8.8. So that's something you'll have to be aware of.

Alright? So that's it. That's it for the introduction as to calculate the mean. Let's go ahead and take a look at some practice problems.