The t-test is principally a test of what statistical parameter? The t-test is principally a test of the population mean when the population standard deviation is unknown.

What does a left-tailed hypothesis test imply about the alternative hypothesis symbol? A left-tailed test means the alternative hypothesis uses the less than symbol. This tests whether the population mean is less than a specified value.

When performing a t-test, what value is used in the denominator of the test statistic formula? The sample standard deviation (s) is used in the denominator for a t-test. This replaces the population standard deviation (σ) used in a z-test.

How do you determine the degrees of freedom for a t-test in hypothesis testing for means? Degrees of freedom are calculated as the sample size minus one (n - 1). This value is needed to find the p-value using the t-distribution.

What is the decision rule when comparing the p-value to the significance level (alpha) in hypothesis testing? If the p-value is less than alpha, you reject the null hypothesis. If the p-value is greater than alpha, you fail to reject the null hypothesis.

What are two key criteria that must be met before performing a hypothesis test for means? You must have a random sample and either a normal distribution or a sample size greater than 30. These conditions ensure the validity of the test results.