Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the general form of the quadratic regression equation used to model nonlinear data? The general form of the quadratic regression equation is y = ax² + bx + c, where a, b, and c are coefficients determined from the data. This equation models data with a curved trend, and the coefficient a controls the curvature of the graph.

What visual pattern in a scatterplot suggests that quadratic regression may be appropriate? A curvy pattern resembling a U or an upside-down U in the data points suggests quadratic regression may be appropriate. These shapes indicate a nonlinear relationship best modeled by a quadratic equation.

Which menu on the TI-84 calculator do you access first to begin quadratic regression analysis? You first access the 'Stat' menu on the TI-84 calculator to begin quadratic regression analysis. From there, you select 'Edit' to input your data.

What is the purpose of storing the regression equation as y1 on the TI-84 calculator? Storing the regression equation as y1 allows the calculator to graph the curve automatically. This makes visualization and further analysis easier without manual entry.

How do you assign your x and y data lists when performing quadratic regression on the TI-84? You assign your x data to L1 and your y data to L2 when performing quadratic regression on the TI-84. This ensures the calculator uses the correct variables for analysis.

What does an R-squared value of 0.977 indicate about the fit of a quadratic regression model? An R-squared value of 0.977 indicates a very strong fit of the quadratic regression model to the data. The closer R-squared is to 1, the better the model explains the variability in the data.